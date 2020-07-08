BREAKING: Adrian Delia Loses Confidence Vote In Parliamentary Group Meeting Over Yorgen Fenech Allegations

Adrian Delia has a lost a confidence vote as Leader of the PN parliamentary after they voted him out in a secret ballot.

Sources told Lovin Malta that out of 30 votes, 11 voted to keep the leader and 19 voted against. It remains to be seen what the decision means for his role as PN Leader.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing but it still did not stop party MPs from questioning his leadership.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Delia spent almost an hour explaining to the parliamentary group why he felt the need to go to the police to investigate leaked WhatsApp conversations between himself and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Delia reportedly deflected when faced with direct accusations that going to the police meant that the messages were in fact true. The parliamentary group also challenged Delia’s decision to attempt to force a media house from revealing a source.

Delia also vociferously attempted to prevent the vote taking place, sources said.

