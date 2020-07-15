BREAKING: Adrian Delia Loses Confidence Vote At PN Executive Council

Adrian Delia has lost his second confidence vote in quick succession after the majority of members on the PN executive council declared they have no trust in his leadership.

In a statement, the PN confirmed that 47 members voted against Delia, while 36 voted in favour of him and one abstained.

In the meeting, the council also unanimously approved the establishments of two new internal commissions – an electoral, data and records commission and an ethics, discipline and social media commission.

The council has been debating the PN leadership crisis all evening, with sources informing Lovin Malta that Delia had resisted attempts to hold a confidence vote.

However, he has now lost the majority support of the PN executive council, as well as that of his parliamentary group, which voted that they have no confidence in him last week.

Delia has dismissed calls to resign and President George Vella has turned down a request by the majority of his MPs to remove him as Opposition leader and appoint MP Therese Comodini Cachia in his stead.

It remains to be seen what course of action he will take in the wake of this fresh defeat.