BREAKING: 38 More People In Malta Have Recovered From COVID-19

Another 38 of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have recovered, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

The latest update means that 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. Malta has so far confirmed 399 coronavirus cases, with the latest six recorded yesterday. Three people have died.

This is the largest number of new recoveries in one day since the pandemic reached Malta last month. As per procedure, the former patients will have to spend a further two weeks in isolation before they can leave the house as a precaution.