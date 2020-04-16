د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 38 More People In Malta Have Recovered From COVID-19

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Another 38 of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have recovered, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

The latest update means that 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. Malta has so far confirmed 399 coronavirus cases, with the latest six recorded yesterday. Three people have died.

This is the largest number of new recoveries in one day since the pandemic reached Malta last month. As per procedure, the former patients will have to spend a further two weeks in isolation before they can leave the house as a precaution. 

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Five Dead People Found On Boat In Maltese Waters, Other 47 Migrants Set To Return To Libya

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK