BREAKING: 11 More People Have Recovered From COVID-19, Chris Fearne Reveals

Barely an hour after Chris Fearne delivered some truly devastating news about Malta’s first COVID-19 death, Malta’s Health Minister has now announced that 11 more people have recovered from the virus in Malta in the last 24 hours.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared the good news live on TVM during an interview on Dissett, going on to say that the recovered people will still be kept in quarantine to make sure they are truly free from the virus.

However, they were declared as having recovered, much like previous cases, after testing negative for COVID-19.

This brings Malta’s total number of recoveries to 16, with 287 cases still active.

