Another Maltese Person Quarantined After Returning From Asia Cruise Feared To Have Carried Coronavirus

A third Maltese passenger who was on board a cruise ship feared to have been carrying the coronavirus has been put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“The Health Authorities have been notified of another Maltese passenger who was on board the cruise liner MS Westerdam,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. “This person has been screened upon arrival in Malta and is not showing any signs or symptoms of respiratory disease. The person has been put in quarantine as a precautionary measure, and is being followed up by public health authorities.”

The Ministry also confirmed that two other Maltese passengers who were quarantined after boarding the same cruise ship have remained asymptomatic.

The MS Westerdam was heading to Japan with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board but was turned away and ended up docking in Cambodia. While the coronavirus wasn’t actually spotted on board, there were fears that it could have made its way onto the ship given that it had previously docked in Hong Kong, which has been badly hit by the virus.