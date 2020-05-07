Adrian Zammit’s Goffy, Malta’s Most Beloved Bulldog, Dies Of Cancer

Goffy, the beloved bulldog that captured Malta’s hearts panting by her owner Adrian Zammit’s side, has passed away after battling cancer.

“I treated Goffy like my queen,” Adrian told Lovin Malta with a heavy heart. “She was part of my family and I gave her everything I could… and people truly loved her.”

The 15-year-old bulldog died last night shortly after Adrian Zammit had finished filming his Facebook live show. After it ended, she starting asking Adrian to go down, something she doesn’t usually do, he said.

Shortly afterwards, she collapsed while eating.