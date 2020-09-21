98-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s 22nd COVID-19-Related Death

A 98-year-old COVID-19 patient has died at Mater Dei, 15 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the elderly care home resident tested positive for COVID-19 on 6th September after he was admitted to Mater Dei. He remained at the hospital and passed away earlier today.

The Ministry said the man had underlying health conditions.

The man is the fifth COVID-19 patient to die in Malta in the past three days. An 86-year-old man died yesterday and three patients, aged 72, 86 and 85, died on Saturday.

