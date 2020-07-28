65 Rescued Migrants Brought To Malta Yesterday Test Positive For COVID-19

After being isolated and swabbed for COVID-19 shortly after their rescue and arrival in Malta yesterday evening, 65 migrants out of a group of 94 have tested positive for COVID-19, a Health Ministry press statement has announced.

Out of the total 94 migrants, the tests of 85 of them are currently available.

“As per usual procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined for 14 days and tested,” the statement reads. “The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up.”

Following this morning’s Saħħa announcement, this means the current number of active COVID-19 cases on the island currently stands at 99.

Swab tests from the remaining nine migrants are pending and will be issued later tonight.

