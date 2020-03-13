19-Year-Old Maltese Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Coronavirus

A 19-year-old Maltese woman has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the health ministry has confirmed.

The ministry said that the young woman had travelled to Brussels between 4th and 8th March and developed her first symptoms of the virus on 11th March. She is said to be in good condition.

Although the ministry didn’t state whether or not she had self-quarantined, Belgium wasn’t classified by the Maltese government as a high-risk country when she returned back to Malta.

She becomes Malta’s 13th COVID-19 patient and the 12th current patient. A woman who had tested positive for the virus was discharged from Mater Dei earlier today after testing negative for it twice in two tests held 24 hours apart. She is staying home in quarantine for a “few more days” and the health authorities are following her situation.

“We reiterate our appeal for everyone to follow the government’s directions and the advice of the health authorities, such as to respect mandatory quarantine rules, not to conduct mass activities, not to travel unnecessarily and for old people to stay at home as much as possible.”