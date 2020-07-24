New Sorting Line For Recyclables Opened In Sant’ Antnin Complex

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new rudimentary line for sorting mixed dry grey recyclables within the Sant’ Antnin complex has been successfully started ahead of schedule, the Environment Ministry has said.

“Owing to this upgrade, Malta will be increasing its recycling performance significantly,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said during a visit to the plant, where he stressed the importance of this investment.

This process aims to produce good quality material which can then be sold for re-use on the market.

Materials that are recycled and separated in the grey bag, namely paper, plastic and metal, will pass through a line for sorting and separation.

Recovered recyclables will then be baled, stored and eventually placed on the market for sale.

“This is the second achievement in as many weeks after Wasteserv exported more than 6,500 tonnes of glass for recycling, and goes hand-in-hand with the largest investment ever announced in Malta for the project ECOHIVE, which includes a multi-material recovery facility that will allow us to move closer to our recycling targets,” Farrugia said.

The Minister was accompanied by Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca, the General Secretary of the General Worked Union Josef Bugeja and UHM Chief Executive Josef Vella, who joined the workers on the line sorting recyclables.

As part of this plan, Wasteserv will also be investing in new machinery, including high load bailers, and new storage facilities to obtain the best possible quality while maximising the reuse potential of the recycling material.

