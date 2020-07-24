New Sorting Line For Recyclables Opened In Sant’ Antnin Complex

A new rudimentary line for sorting mixed dry grey recyclables within the Sant’ Antnin complex has been successfully started ahead of schedule, the Environment Ministry has said. “Owing to this upgrade, Malta will be increasing its recycling performance significantly,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said during a visit to the plant, where he stressed the importance of this investment. This process aims to produce good quality material which can then be sold for re-use on the market.

Materials that are recycled and separated in the grey bag, namely paper, plastic and metal, will pass through a line for sorting and separation. Recovered recyclables will then be baled, stored and eventually placed on the market for sale.