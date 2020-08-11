New Rule For Domestic Glass Disposal To Help Malta’s Environmental Performance

A new rule on domestic glass disposal is being introduced to help maximise the reuse potential of recycling materials.

As of the 1st of September, glass will only be collected if placed in reusable containers such as the bins already distributed by WasteServ or any other reusable container that can be used on a permanent basis, a joint press release said.

Glass mixed with other materials such as plastic bags, cardboard boxes and other waste items will no longer be accepted.

Those who live in apartment blocks are being encouraged to create a common system for recycling glass.

On the other hand, glass can also be disposed at various Bring-in-Sites around the island.

According to the press release, this is being done in an effort to improve Malta’s environmental performance.

The new rule has caused quite the controversy with many voicing their concerns about reusable bins and their lack of hygiene.

Environmentalist Campi Appelgren spoke out against such criticism, stating that we are “heading towards the biggest environmentally challenging time with climate change and total loss of biodiversity.”

