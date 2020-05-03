New Normal For Maltese Fashion Stores: No Changing Rooms, Overshoes Must Be Worn When Trying On Shoes

How will shopping for clothes and shows change in this ‘new normal’ everyone keeps talking about?

Malta will get a taste of this tomorrow when several retail stores, including fashion outlets, will be allowed to reopen after being closed to close their doors for the past six weeks.

Yet it won’t be business as usual and workers and clients alike will have to adapt to new rules intended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Changing rooms will not be allowed so as to prevent infected people transmitting the virus indirectly via clothing items they would have tried on but decided not to purchase.

It will be up to shops to set their own policies, but Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci today suggested people could take their new clothes home with them, try them on there and return them if they don’t fit.