New Netflix Movie Shows Malta Will Always Be The Land Of Happiness For Some
The latest blockbuster on Netflix is all about immortal protectors of the world – and during one of their darkest moments, memories of Malta bring smiles back to their battered yet heroic faces.
(Spoilers ahead)
The Old Guard sees Charlize Theron and a cast of other unkillable good guys try to use their powers for the betterment of society. As superheroes who have lived for centuries, if not millennia, they’ve been around most of the world – Malta included.
During a tense moment when two of the heroes – Joe and Nicky, who are also lovers – are captured and being experimented on, they turn to one of their fondest memories to keep their spirits up.
“Do you know, I was thinking about Malta,” Nicky says to Joe as he’s tied up.
Joe looks back, smiles and says: “What time in Malta?” before dropping a cheeky smile.
“We should go back there,” Nicky smiles back, with Joe saying “that would be nice”.
The emotionally charged scene brings a bit of levity to a tense moment in the film, which is based on the popular comic book series of the same name.
The adorable exchange even made it onto Lovin Malta’s TikTok page.
This is just the latest Netflix film to make reference to Malta, though this time it was in a much more positive light.
Just last April, Rising High had an entire scene filmed in what looked like Malta, with the island being touted as the land of corruption and fraud.