New Netflix Movie Shows Malta Will Always Be The Land Of Happiness For Some

The latest blockbuster on Netflix is all about immortal protectors of the world – and during one of their darkest moments, memories of Malta bring smiles back to their battered yet heroic faces.

(Spoilers ahead)

The Old Guard sees Charlize Theron and a cast of other unkillable good guys try to use their powers for the betterment of society. As superheroes who have lived for centuries, if not millennia, they’ve been around most of the world – Malta included.

During a tense moment when two of the heroes – Joe and Nicky, who are also lovers – are captured and being experimented on, they turn to one of their fondest memories to keep their spirits up.