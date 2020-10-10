Malta Prison Inmate Tests Positive For COVID-19 Upon Entry

A prisoner at Corradino Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old Egyptian man had just arrived at the facility where he was being kept in quarantine over the past few days as part of the facility’s medical protocol.

However, following a swab test, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Informed sources have told Lovin Malta that the situation is under control and that this is an isolated incident.

The prisoner’s surroundings have been decontaminated and those who were in contact with him were all wearing protective gear and taking all necessary measures as per public health guidelines.

This is the first time a prisoner has tested positive at the facility with an employee testing positive for COVID-19 in the past.

The prisoner is currently being kept in quarantine alone with authorities monitoring his health condition.

