New Malta Book Festival Scheme Supports Local Media Houses In Exchange For Free Application Fees

Exhibitors looking for a spot at the Malta Book Festival can now apply for free if they advertise about their participation in the local press.

In an attempt to help keep local media houses afloat, the National Book Council has launched a media scheme for prospective exhibitors which involves requesting a media subsidy.

“The scheme endeavours to support both the book industry and the local media houses, promoting cohesion and collaboration between the two sister publishing enterprises,” it said.

Under the new scheme, prospect exhibitors will receive a refund of the application fee against the presentation of receipts of adverts in the local press about their participation in the book festival.

Malta’s media houses have long faced financial difficulties even prior to the coming of COVID-19. Such an initiative aims to bridge the gap between media houses and publishers will benefit the publishing industry as a whole.

“Indeed, the National Book Council is of the conviction that as well as being a fundamental democratic tool, the local press is also an integral part of the book industry infrastructure.”

The deadline to submit your application form is the 14th of August. This year’s book festival will take place from the 11th to the 15th of November.

Applicants can send in their applications via this link.

