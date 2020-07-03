New ‘Imported’ Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed As Maltese Resident

A passenger that was repatriated to Malta on an Air Malta flight from Amsterdam tested positive to COVID-19 during a routine swab test.

The imported case of COVID-19 was reported earlier today and is being described as a “sporadic and symptomatic case” Health Authorities had confirmed. Contact tracing has now commenced to find out if other infected cases may have been on the same flight.

The flight from Amsterdam was not one of the flights to come through the Malta International Airport following its opening earlier this week.

Following the discovery of this new case in the last 24 hours, Air Malta is advising all passengers on repatriation flights to conduct a swab test on their return to Malta.

The aircraft used in the flight from Amsterdam is also being sanitised.

