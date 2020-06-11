New Flight Destinations To Be Added In The Coming Days, Prime Minister Robert Abela Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela said it is “critical” that more flight destinations are added before the restriction on the airport is lifted on 1st July.

There are currently 19 countries and regions that Malta will consider safe for travel without the mandatory two-week quarantine.

These are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

He said we need to take the necessary steps to protect our tourism industry and is set to announce more destinations in the coming days.

“We cannot procrastinate whilst other countries have already opened their borders. We have to be cautious but we cannot hold back either,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister announced on 1st June that the airport will reopen as of 1st July to the above destinations. Those travelling from other countries will have to prove that they spend at least four weeks in a safe country in order to avoid 2-weeks of self-isolation upon arrival.