New AG Approved Electrogas Clause Letting Konrad Mizzi’s Signature Bypass Cabinet And Parliament, Matthew Caruana Galizia Claims

Newly appointed Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg allegedly allowed disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi’s signature on the Electrogas Security of Supply Agreement to bypass parliament and cabinet, Matthew Caruana Galizia has said. Publishing an email exchange between Buttigieg and Stephen Jurgenson, a lawyer representing Electrogas, Caruana Galizia hinted that her predecessor Peter Grech was also part of the agreement. Buttigieg was appointed to the role earlier today after previously serving as the State Advocate. The Security of Supply Agreement was used to guarantee major loans for Electrogas, which would have been nullified if any corruption allegations were proven correct. The clause meant that Mizzi’s signature would be enough moving forward.

Focus has turned to Electrogas as a possible motive for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew’s mother. Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect, is a key shareholder in the Electrogas project and in the months leading up to her murder, Caruana Galizia had come into possession of a major Electrogas leak consisting of over 200,000 documents. Her son Matthew, who worked on the project with Daphne, has claimed that the Electrogas project, which could have defaulted on a €600 million loan if corruption allegations were proven correct, was the main motive behind her assassination. The Electrogas consortium was selected to build and operate the LNG power station in Delimara back in October 2013, with a deal eventually signed in April 2015. Azeri state energy company Socar, who is a shareholder in Electrogas, purchases gas from standard suppliers like Shell and resells the stock at a benchmarked value to Electrogas, which transports the gas in liquid form and held in a tanker nestled in Delimara Bay. It is then converted to energy and distributed among homes in Malta. The 18-year deal has long raised eyebrows, with Malta often paying a higher rate than most European counterparts, all while analysis indicates that Socar made close to €32 million in 2017 alone. Meanwhile, Caruana Galizia herself honed in on the fact that the Maltese government had guaranteed a €360 million loan taken out by Electrogas Malta. It’s since been revealed that there was even a €28,000 party to celebrate the loan extension at Level 22, the club on the top floor of Fenech’s Portomaso Tower. The 138-person guest list was filled with illustrious figures, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his wife Michelle, Charlene Farrugia Bianco and Neville Gafa. State witness Melvin Theuma claimed that Fenech once said that Caruana Galizia’s murder was the last thing he needed to do to close the Electrogas chapter.