Neville Gafa’s Photos Claiming NGOs Helping Migrant Traffickers Were Taken Three Years Ago

Photos published by Neville Gafa which he claimed showed collusion between migrant rescue NGOs and human traffickers were taken three years ago. Gafa, a former Maltese special envoy to Libya, today described NGOs as criminal groups who are in direct contact with African smugglers and are helping them coordinate clandestine voyages across the Mediterranean. However, a Twitter thread by anonymous user BugM exposed how the photos were actually taken in 2017 and gleaned from a BBC report on how migrant smugglers were spotted during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean.

It’s cute that Neville Gafa has both Keith Schembri’s and the Labour Party’s back. @TheProgressives would (again) seek to boot out @PL_Malta if it became obvious that they were pandering (again) to the far right so “rogue” operators like Gafa become useful tools. 1/ pic.twitter.com/VjIFl5UiF3 — BugM (@bugdavem) August 25, 2020

Confronted by this, Gafa told Lovin Malta that the photos may be old but that he is convinced human smugglers and migrant rescue NGOs are in cahoots with each other. “I’m building the picture bit by bit, people are fed up of this situation irrespective of which political party they support,” he said. As “evidence” for collusion between traffickers and migrant rescue NGOs, Gafa questioned why smugglers send migrant boats out to sea as soon as rescue vessels sail close to Libyan waters and sometimes even remove engines from their boats once the vessels are in sight. “There’s definitely contact between NGOs and traffickers, it’s all organised and well-studied,” he said.