Neville Gafa’ Urges Konrad Mizzi To Stay On: ‘Those Without Balls Should Resign’

“Stay where you are. Those without balls should resign, and not you, someone who did the impossible for this country,” Gafa’ said in a comment underneath Mizzi’s post.

Former OPM official Neville Gafa’ has strongly backed Konrad Mizzi’s decision not to resign from the PL parliamentary group after Prime Minister Robert Abela urged him to step down.

Mizzi today revealed he had refused Abela’s request for him to resign from Parliament in light of a scandal involving Enemalta’s acquisition of a Montenegro wind farm.

“While I respect him and his work for the country, I disagreed that I should resign on the basis of allegations and speculations that are being pushed forward by adversaries of the Labour Party,” he said.

“The Prime Minister recently stated that anyone who committed any wrongdoing in the Montenegro wind farm project should resign. From my end, I have categorically denied all allegations that I had a personal interest in the project.”

“I disagree that someone should be asked to resign without being heard out and without being given the opportunity to defend himself. The PL’s modern democratic credentials require a higher process than that.”

He has now earned the backing of Gafa’, a former OPM official and envoy to Libya and a close friend of Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of Abela’s predecessor Joseph Muscat.

Gafa’ accompanied Schembri to court yesterday when the former chief of staff testified in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.