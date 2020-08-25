Neville Gafa Publishes Photos Allegedly Showing Migrant NGOs Working With Human Traffickers
Neville Gafa, a former Maltese envoy to Libya, has published photos which he said prove that some European migrant rescue NGOs are working in tandem with African human smugglers.
“Throughout my years of work related to illegal immigration, I had the opportunity to find out how certain ‘NGOs’ in the Mediterranean operate, their connections to African traffickers and much more,” Gafa said.
“A number of NGOs, with the help of large European organisations, are manoeuvring in such a manner that will see Malta turned into a refugee camp.”
“I will fight them with all my might. These criminal groups are in direct contact with African smugglers and together they are coordinating clandestine voyages across the Mediterranean.”
Gafa’s photos appear to show a trafficker’s boat shepherding a dinghy full of African migrants in the Mediterranean and towards a boat operated by an unnamed German NGO.
He published similar photos last Sunday, which he claimed shows human traffickers in contact with crew of an international humanitarian group.
Gafa said he received personal threats, including against his relatives, after publishing those photos.
“You dont know me yet,” he said. “No ‘NGO’ or anyone close to them will stop me from exposing the operations of these criminal groups. I am therefore publishing more photos where members of the crew of another German ‘NGO’ in direct contact with African traffickers.”
“I haven’t even started yet! My loyalty is towards Malta and the Maltese and I will keep on working to expose this corrupt web that has infected the Mediterranean Sea. There must be no compromise where Malta’s national security is concerned.
“I reiterate that the government should immediately close its ports to illegal immigration.”
Gafa was a special envoy to Libya under former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, but the nature of his role remained under wraps for several years and he was accused of coordinating a medical visa racket.
Earlier this year, he said in court that his work in Libya helped prevent thousands of irregular migrants from reaching Malta’s shores, avoiding the escalation of a “national crisis”. He later said that renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar had tried to kidnap him during a visit to the North African country.