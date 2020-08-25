Neville Gafa Publishes Photos Allegedly Showing Migrant NGOs Working With Human Traffickers

Neville Gafa, a former Maltese envoy to Libya, has published photos which he said prove that some European migrant rescue NGOs are working in tandem with African human smugglers. “Throughout my years of work related to illegal immigration, I had the opportunity to find out how certain ‘NGOs’ in the Mediterranean operate, their connections to African traffickers and much more,” Gafa said. “A number of NGOs, with the help of large European organisations, are manoeuvring in such a manner that will see Malta turned into a refugee camp.”

“I will fight them with all my might. These criminal groups are in direct contact with African smugglers and together they are coordinating clandestine voyages across the Mediterranean.” Gafa’s photos appear to show a trafficker’s boat shepherding a dinghy full of African migrants in the Mediterranean and towards a boat operated by an unnamed German NGO. He published similar photos last Sunday, which he claimed shows human traffickers in contact with crew of an international humanitarian group.