Neville Gafa Publishes A Small Glimpse Inside Libya’s Asylum Seeker Centres And The Fate Of Migrants Rescued In Maltese Waters

Malta has closed its borders to all. However, it was blocking safe passage for asylum seekers that generated controversy. The government took a firm stance and one boat in Maltese waters was even sent back to Libya. According to the International Organisation for Migration, five people had already died.

It immediately raised questions as to whether returning to Libya is a safe option at all, with the UN-recognised government in Tripoli declaring its ports unsafe due to the ongoing civil war in the country. Centres in Libya has also faced numerous allegations of serious abuse, including rape and torture.

However, Neville Gafa has published a series of photos within Libya’s camps in what he says is a bid to “expose the truth in the interests of the Maltese and Gozitan public”.

Gafa was a controversial figure in Joseph Muscat’s administration whose links with Libya and the various competing organisations working within the country remain somewhat of a mystery. He claimed his work in the country was crucial in preventing thousands of migrants from reaching Malta.

However, his role in the medical visa scandal and his close relationship with both Muscat and Keith Schembri continue to be questioned.

He insists that Malta’s Armed Forces played a key role in locating the migrant vessel in an operation coordinated by the International Organization for Migration. Those who survived were taken to the Tarik Sikka centre, which is one of 11 in Libya.

“Without their help, all of them would have perished at sea,” he said attaching a photo of a 3-year-old Eritrean girl who was on the vessel.