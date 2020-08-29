Neville Gafa Facing Charges For Threatening Italian Journalist On Twitter

Neville Gafa, a former Maltese envoy to Libya, is being charged with threatening an Italian journalist.

“I have just been informed by the authorities that, following an investigation against me, where I have also been called for questioning, I will be brought before court on charges of threatening an Italian journalist,” he revealed.

The former OPM employee announced that he will be charged following an investigation by the authorities, who found grounds to take him to court on the basis of threatening Italian journalist Nello Scavo.

The incident in question regards a tweet published by Scavo, to which Gafa replied saying “Stop your dirty business, if not we will be stopping you.”