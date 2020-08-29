Neville Gafa Facing Charges For Threatening Italian Journalist On Twitter

د . إAEDSRر . س

Neville Gafa, a former Maltese envoy to Libya, is being charged with threatening an Italian journalist. 

“I have just been informed by the authorities that, following an investigation against me, where I have also been called for questioning, I will be brought before court on charges of threatening an Italian journalist,” he revealed. 

The former OPM employee announced that he will be charged following an investigation by the authorities, who found grounds to take him to court on the basis of threatening Italian journalist Nello Scavo. 

The incident in question regards a tweet published by Scavo, to which Gafa replied saying “Stop your dirty business, if not we will be stopping you.”

Following the incident, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs requested an investigation into the matter and it has now been revealed that charges will be brought against Gafa.

“In recent weeks, there has been a lot of pressure by the authorities on the police to proceed against him, amongst them are organisations whose agenda is completely different to the Maltese,” he said.

Gafa concluded by singling out the organisations he claims were acting to see him prosecuted and appealed to the Maltese population for moral support.

