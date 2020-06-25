Neil Agius Hits The Halfway Mark In Epic Sicily-Malta Swim

Neil Aguis has officially passed the halfway mark of his impressive 100km swim from Sicily to Malta.

Neil set off this morning at 6am from the coast of Pozzallo, Sicily and is expected to arrive in Sliema at 4 pm tomorrow. In figures, it’s a 34-hour swim covering a total of around 100km.

Neil is swimming for #WaveOfChange, an anti-plastic pollution campaign, which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment.

Last summer, he and four other swimmers swam around Gozo, and the summer before that, he completed a 22-hour swim around Malta.

If he completes the 34-hour swim, Agius will become the first Maltese person to swim this route since Nicky Farrugia, who completed the swim from Sicily to Malta in 1985.