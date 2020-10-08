Need To Quarantine? This Maltese Rental Company Is Targeting COVID-19 Positive People

As people seek places to quarantine safely in Malta – there are currently 622 active COVID-19 cases at the time of writing – one company is specifically targeting people who need to self-isolate for a while.

“Quarantine or self isolation? We understand your situation. Jumbo Homes best consideration – a safe accommodation,” goes the tagline for Jumbo Holiday Homes.

The letting company says they provide highly-furnished homes to anyone who needs to quarantine or self-isolate, be they entire families, groups or people or just solitary individuals.

“It was the natural thing to do – if I am in quarantine and I’ve got a vulnerable kid at home I would want to leave the home and protect my family,” Stephanie Calleja told Lovin Malta.

After the pandemic broke back in March, companies had stepped up to offer their locations for healthcare workers and other emergency essential workers. However, Jumbo are catering to the other side: those who need a safe, secure place to lay low in for two weeks.

Since starting this options, they’ve had groups of six and seven people isolate, as well as single individuals. Some people choose to do it so as not to risk infecting any vulnerable people in their homes, while others do it as a small “staycation” and as a break from the boredom of being locked at home.

“Oftentimes, if someone is positive, they will stay more than two weeks as they also need to spend ten days negative before they leave,” she said.

The rooms are cleansed between each stay using approved products but are not fumigated, Calleja says.

As the pandemic continues to affect Maltese industries, schools and families, Maltese companies continue to find new ways to adapt to the situation with no end in sight.

What do you make of Jumbo Homes’ initiative?