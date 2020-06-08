Necessary Decisions Will Be Taken Over Chris Cardona Claims To Ensure No Damage Is Done The Party, Robert Abela Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela could have just given his biggest hint on the future of Deputy Labour Party Leader Chris Cardona, telling members of the press that all necessary decisions will be taken to ensure no damage is done to the party.

“Chris Cardona loves the party very much, but all decisions need to be taken to ensure no harm to the party is done,” he said.

Cardona’s name has emerged several times during the case against Yorgen Fenech over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

State witness Melvin Theuma has detailed a financial relationship between Cardona and suspected triggerman Alfred Degiorgio.

More sensationally, Theuma said that Fenech claimed Cardona was so worried about the murder that he ended up hospitalised after an overdose on pills. Meanwhile, its also been claimed his relationship with Degiorgio included burner phones, family jobs, and a potential marijuana procurement license.

Cardona has cropped up in other places. He was suddenly thrown in the spotlight in the case when it emerged that a letter detailing his involvement in the killing was revealed as having been sent to Fenech by then OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri via their mutual doctor.

He has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, saying the information was fed to Theuma as part of an “evil and malignant” plot to frame him for Caruana Galizia’s murder. He warned that his resignation as Deputy Party Leader would only make allegations more believable.

