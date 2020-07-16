Nearly Two Weeks On And 15-Year-Old Luana Borg Is Still Missing

Police are still searching for Luana Borg, a 15-year-old girl from Żebbuġ that has been missing for nearly two weeks.

She was last seen at around 8pm on 3rd July in Żebbug. She was last seen wearing a peach-coloured crop-top, blue jeans and black shoes. She was also carrying a black bag with her.

The police have strongly urged anyone in the public who has information on the whereabouts of Luana to get into contact in confidence by calling 21224001 or 119. You can also visit the nearest local police station to speak in confidence.