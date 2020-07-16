Nearly Two Weeks On And 15-Year-Old Luana Borg Is Still Missing
Police are still searching for Luana Borg, a 15-year-old girl from Żebbuġ that has been missing for nearly two weeks.
She was last seen at around 8pm on 3rd July in Żebbug. She was last seen wearing a peach-coloured crop-top, blue jeans and black shoes. She was also carrying a black bag with her.
The police have strongly urged anyone in the public who has information on the whereabouts of Luana to get into contact in confidence by calling 21224001 or 119. You can also visit the nearest local police station to speak in confidence.
Back on 8th December 2019, Luana, then 14, had also been reported missing, this time after last being seen near the Buġibba cinema. She had been found and reunited with her family six days later.