Nearly Half Of San Guzepp Residents Are COVID-19 Positive

A spine-chilling 113 out of a total of 278 residents at the San Guzepp home for the elderly are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Equally as worrying is the fact that 29 staff members have also tested positive, and another 50 of them are currently in mandatory quarantine. People in charge at the home have begun to separate residents in groups and clusters according to the results of their swab tests. Positive cases, negative cases, and persons in quarantine are not in contact with one another, employees reassured in an update posted to the Dar San Guzepp Facebook page.

There are currently seven doctors working around the clock who have been tasked with caring for and providing medical assistance to the patients, four of them consultants and three general practitioners. These medical professionals have been entrusted with total discretion as to whether patients should be transferred to Mater Dei for further care or whether they will remain at the home. Understaffed as they may be, personnel at Dar San Guzepp say that they are committed to maneuvering the alarming situation in the best way possible, taking all the necessary precautions and swabbing all staff members and residents once every three days. Better days should be on the horizon as the home received first reports of patients who have undergone a full recovery, meaning that there is hope for the 113 elderly patients whose future currently remains uncertain. Dar San Guzepp mentioned that patients are also in constant contact with their families, through messages, calls, and e-mails, despite the fact that Lovin’ Malta has received several reports to the contrary.

Lovin’ Malta has reached out to Dar San Guzepp and the Ministry for Active Ageing for further comments