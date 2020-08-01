Nearly €2,500 In Damages And Two Injured After Gang Brawl Sees Bottles Hurled At Paceville Club

A popular Paceville club has been left with nearly €2,500 in damages and two injured security officers after being targetted by a “gang” in a brawl last night.

Now, the management of Havana Club, a hip-hop mainstay in the heart of Paceville, are asking why so little was done to protect its establishment and staff after video emerged online of a number of reportedly Syrian men throwing bottles and attacking security after being removed from the club.

“We’ve been telling the police for weeks that this gang were causing trouble,” Havana management told Lovin Malta. “And yesterday it came to a head. We let three of the group in to appease them, though we didn’t let others from the same group in as they seemed a bit shaky and inebriated. However soon enough, those three also got quite drunk and we received complaints from other patrons.”

“We removed them quietly one by one, and there wasn’t any aggression or issues. But then the second guy, after being removed, started swearing at us from across the road, and began throwing things at the security,” they said.

Soon enough, a brawl had erupted on the stairs, with security forming a line and attempting to minimise the damage. However, Havana’s management is disappointed in how little the police did to stop the brawl that saw a number of men openly hurling bottles at the club, forcing it to shutter its doors for the protection of security.

In the ensuing attack on the facade, the ‘N’ in Havana’s electronic sign was damaged alongside three glass doors and a number of signs.