Nearly €2,500 In Damages And Two Injured After Gang Brawl Sees Bottles Hurled At Paceville Club
A popular Paceville club has been left with nearly €2,500 in damages and two injured security officers after being targetted by a “gang” in a brawl last night.
Now, the management of Havana Club, a hip-hop mainstay in the heart of Paceville, are asking why so little was done to protect its establishment and staff after video emerged online of a number of reportedly Syrian men throwing bottles and attacking security after being removed from the club.
“We’ve been telling the police for weeks that this gang were causing trouble,” Havana management told Lovin Malta. “And yesterday it came to a head. We let three of the group in to appease them, though we didn’t let others from the same group in as they seemed a bit shaky and inebriated. However soon enough, those three also got quite drunk and we received complaints from other patrons.”
“We removed them quietly one by one, and there wasn’t any aggression or issues. But then the second guy, after being removed, started swearing at us from across the road, and began throwing things at the security,” they said.
Soon enough, a brawl had erupted on the stairs, with security forming a line and attempting to minimise the damage. However, Havana’s management is disappointed in how little the police did to stop the brawl that saw a number of men openly hurling bottles at the club, forcing it to shutter its doors for the protection of security.
In the ensuing attack on the facade, the ‘N’ in Havana’s electronic sign was damaged alongside three glass doors and a number of signs.
“The police just watched as they threw bottles at us.”
Two staff members were left with injuries following the attack.
“One was cut in the head, and the other was cut on his hand. The bottles just wouldn’t stop flying, we had to get our chief security to go out to attempt to control things,” management said.
Picking up the pieces to their facade, the management is let down at the reaction online.
“Instead of talking about how our staff and security were attacked, we are just seeing reports asking if the securities were licensed…. this is how we are going to act after our businesses were attacked?
“We were forced to close the doors, it shows that the police weren’t even able to control them themselves. We are doing our best to be safe, and if we see that people aren’t appropriate we won’t let them in or we will remove them without any aggression,” they said.
Since last night, the Havana team have informed authorities how much financial damage they’ve suffered as a result of the attack and will be seeking restitution for all replacements.