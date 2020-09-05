Nearly A Quarter Of A Million COVID-19 Swab Tests Carried Out In Malta

This is equivalent to 40% of Malta’s population and puts the nation in front of Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Italy for per capita testing.

Over 200,000 COVID-19 swab tests have been carried out since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, Health Minister Chris Fearne explained.

Today we hit the 200,000 mark for #Covid_19 swab tests in total – equivalent to more than 40% of #Malta ’s resident population. pic.twitter.com/pwxkhveJNL

Yesterday, Malta has registered 19 new cases of COVID-19, excluding 27 migrants in closed centres, along with 37 new recoveries. Active cases dropped to 406.

However, Malta’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people among the highest in Europe; at around 92.4 per 100,000 inhabitants according to the European Centre of Disease Control. Dozens of countries have placed travel restrictions on the island including Belgium, Finland, Cyprus and the Netherlands.

A proposal by the EU Commission to harmonise EU travel restrictions could see Malta placed on its orange list.

