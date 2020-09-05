د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Nearly A Quarter Of A Million COVID-19 Swab Tests Carried Out In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Over 200,000 COVID-19 swab tests have been carried out since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, Health Minister Chris Fearne explained.

This is equivalent to 40% of Malta’s population and puts the nation in front of Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Italy for per capita testing.

Yesterday, Malta has registered 19 new cases of COVID-19, excluding 27 migrants in closed centres, along with 37 new recoveries. Active cases dropped to 406.

However, Malta’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people among the highest in Europe; at around 92.4 per 100,000 inhabitants according to the European Centre of Disease Control. Dozens of countries have placed travel restrictions on the island including Belgium, Finland, Cyprus and the Netherlands. 

A proposal by the EU Commission to harmonise EU travel restrictions could see Malta placed on its orange list.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: 'Cool But Underwhelming': Behind The Scenes Of The Jurassic World Set In Floriana

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK