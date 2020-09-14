Nearly 10kg Cocaine Found On Spanish Tourist Arriving In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Nearly 10kg of cocaine were discovered by Maltese Customs officials screening passengers arriving from Spain.

“Over nine kilograms of cocaine intercepted; another passenger found in possession of cannabis and ecstasy,” customs officials said today.

The passengers, who were arriving from Madrid, were flagged for suspicious content in their carry-on bags after they passed through an X-ray machine. 

“Subsequent searches on said luggage resulted in the discovery of a false bottom and the elevation of over 9.85kg of a white substance. Preliminary narcotics tests indicate that the substance is cocaine. The drugs were seized and handed over to the police drug squad who placed the passenger, a female of Spanish nationality, under arrest,” they said.

It is expected that the passengers will be arraigned in court in the coming hours.

