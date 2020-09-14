Nearly 10kg Cocaine Found On Spanish Tourist Arriving In Malta
Nearly 10kg of cocaine were discovered by Maltese Customs officials screening passengers arriving from Spain.
“Over nine kilograms of cocaine intercepted; another passenger found in possession of cannabis and ecstasy,” customs officials said today.
The passengers, who were arriving from Madrid, were flagged for suspicious content in their carry-on bags after they passed through an X-ray machine.
“Subsequent searches on said luggage resulted in the discovery of a false bottom and the elevation of over 9.85kg of a white substance. Preliminary narcotics tests indicate that the substance is cocaine. The drugs were seized and handed over to the police drug squad who placed the passenger, a female of Spanish nationality, under arrest,” they said.
It is expected that the passengers will be arraigned in court in the coming hours.