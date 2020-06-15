‘Nazi Salute And Monkey Gestures’ Made At Valletta Counter-Protest Under Police Investigation

Racist gestures made by an anti-migrant protest are currently being investigated by the police.

Witnesses at the Valletta counter-protest allegedly saw people making monkey gestures and giving the Nazi salute as well as chanting “f’ġħoxx is-suwed” in retaliation to a Black Lives Matter sit-in demanding justice for Lassana Cisse, Malta’s first alleged victim of a racially-motivated killing.

However, Times of Malta has now revealed that a police case has been made regarding the gestures during the protest.

Anti-racism protests have been sweeping the globe in light of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Malta has also mobilised under the BLM banner with two protests so far. There are even calls to have certain statues around the island moved due to their colonial roots.

Hate crime has also been on the rise in Malta with new figures revealing more cases being reported in the first week of June than the entire previous month.

