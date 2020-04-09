Naxxar’s Valyou Supermarket Undergoes Full Sanitisation After Storekeeper Tests Positive For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

Valyou’s warehouse in Naxxar underwent full sanitisation after one of their storekeepers tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected worker had no contact with customers on the shop-floor at any point, the supermarket chain said in a press release.

According to Valyou, employees who were in direct contact with the storekeeper have since been put in mandatory quarantine and contact-tracking with suppliers has been carried out.

Both the warehouse and supermarket itself were sanitised last Monday even though the worker did not access the supermarket. This was done as a precautionary measure and under the direction of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

The supermarket has been allowed to operate as usual following advice from health authorities. 

Unlike most cases so far, the affected working didn’t display the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus and was tested at home after experiencing some stomach pain.

If you are suffering from symptoms, even light ones, associated with the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111 to set a swabbing appointment.

You should isolate yourself at home until you receive your test results. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should expect to receive your test results within a few hours. 

