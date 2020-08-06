Naxxar Care Home Resident Contracts COVID-19 As Management Insists ‘No Reason For Alarm’

Precautionary measures have been rolled out after an elderly resident at a Naxxar care home was found to have COVID-19.

In reaction to this, Simblija Care Home has banned all visitors to the home after the elderly resident contracted the virus following a visit to hospital.

“As a precaution, we are closing the Care Home to all visitors and Simblija residents will not be allowed over to Hilltop side and Hilltop residents will not be allowed to enter the Home for any reason. Mass in the chapel will also stop for the time being,” AX Care, the home operators, said in a letter to residents.

“There is no reason for alarm and we have the right measures and precautions in place in order to keep this under control.”

All staff and visitors have been tested, and all employees who were in contact with the patient over the last few days will be swabbed again.

Malta currently has 249 known active COVID-19 cases following a spike in locally transmitted cases as well as a number of migrants who tested positive after being rescued at sea and brought to Malta.

What do you think of this development?