Nationalist Party Must Come Out Stronger Ahead Of A Possible Snap Election, Adrian Delia Says

The Nationalist Party must not get stuck in ‘internal warfare’ ahead of a possible snap election next year, party leader Adrian Delia stressed.

“Whatever happens, the Nationalists must come out stronger. I will be here to work harder, and together we must fight for a better Malta,” he said, pledging to continue his work in the Nationalist Party even if he must step down as leader.

In a radio interview on NET, Delia said that it will be up to the party’s members, the tesserati, to conclude the leadership question.

After losing two votes of confidence, PN politicians who oppose Delia’s leadership proposed a counter-motion for the party to initiate a fresh leadership election among the party’s members.

This motion is a counter-reaction to Adrian Delia’s call for a confidence vote among the tesserati.

Following a reached compromise, on 1st August PN councillors will take a vote on which motion to proceed with.

Should a leadership election be announced, Delia said he would contest.

The PN leader called on party councillors to participate in the vote as it is the members that are the ‘heart and soul’ of the party.

“I believe I am in the right. I am sure of my ideas, so I can’t lose. If you fight for what you believe in till your last breath, you cannot lose. I am giving it my all, my energy, my time, my everything.”

