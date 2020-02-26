Nationalist MP Admits To Regular Contact With Keith Schembri But Denies Being His Informer

Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri has denied being an informer of disgraced former government Chief of Staff Keith Schembri but admitted to having been in contact with him.

Lovin Malta was informed that Spiteri – who is still under a Medical Council inquiry two years after being caught handing out medical certificates without seeing patients – was in regular contact with Schembri throughout recent months and years.

When contacted, Spiteri said he was the doctor of Schembri’s father and has known the family for a long time given that they are from the same locality of Bormla.

He said there was nothing malignant in them having had a relationship and denied having had any nefarious communications.

Spiteri refused to show Lovin Malta any SMS exchanges or call logs since these were his personal matters. He was also evasive when it came to the time period of his communications.

Asked if he exchanged messages with Schembri via WhatsApp, Spiteri said he did not even have Whatsapp.

Asked specifically if he ever informed Schembri of internal PN matters, Spiteri said: “I deny it. I am loyal to my party and always have been. That’s all I have to say.”

Back in November 2017, Spiteri had been caught giving out medical certificates to patients without seeing them, sparking an inquiry by the Medical Council which could see him lose his doctor’s warrant.

However, more than two years later, this inquiry is still ongoing. According to case law, an inquiry that takes more than two years would no longer be valid.

Asked about the progress on his inquiry, Spiteri said he never heard back from the Council after his initial appearance.

Lovin Malta, which had published recordings that exposed the racket, was never called to give submissions.

Meanwhile, the Medical Council has refused to answer questions about what is causing the delay in the inquiry.