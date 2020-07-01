Names And Locations Of Malta’s Proposed Medical Cannabis Manufacturers Will Not Be Published, Minister Insists

Five companies have submitted proposals to Malta’s Medicine’s Authority to cultivate and grow cannabis for medical and research purposes. However, Malta’s government has declined to publish their names or where their facilities will be based on the island.

Replying to a parliamentary question from MP Claudio Grech, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the government is reluctant to do so at this stage because of security and commercial reasons. The move raises questions on the transparency of the entire process, even though allegations of corruption continue to plague the government.

Malta has had ambitious plans for the cannabis sector.

In September 2019, the government said that medical cannabis companies based in Malta would produce and export around €1 billion worth of products over the next three years, with around 900 new jobs predicted.

At the time, around 20 companies had already received a Letter of Intent from Malta Enterprise, the Maltese organisation handling the regulation of the medical cannabis industry in Malta

However, with the global economy facing a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, questions are being raised on the future of the industry in Malta.

It seems that the government thinks it could be the key to surviving the downturn.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar has said that Malta could use the local cannabis industry to provide jobs and a much-needed economic boost to beat a COVID-19 economic downturn.

Do you think the government has to be transparent in the current process?