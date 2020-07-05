Naked Revellers Outside Spinola Gardens Leave Residents Wondering If St Julian’s Has Become ‘Lawless’

A pair of naked men caused a scene outside of Spinola Gardens in St Julian’s early this morning, leading residents to wonder if their locality was becoming “lawless”.

“The community around the garden is fed up with the situation getting worse day by day,” a local resident said after the men made their way passed their houses as they slept.

The pictures, which were reportedly taken at around 5am this morning, show what residents located just outside of Paceville have to deal with, especially during the busy summer months.

The images show two men wearing nothing, walking just outside of the popular gardens.

Warning: nude buttocks below.