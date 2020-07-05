Naked Revellers Outside Spinola Gardens Leave Residents Wondering If St Julian’s Has Become ‘Lawless’

د . إAEDSRر . س

A pair of naked men caused a scene outside of Spinola Gardens in St Julian’s early this morning, leading residents to wonder if their locality was becoming “lawless”.

“The community around the garden is fed up with the situation getting worse day by day,” a local resident said after the men made their way passed their houses as they slept.

The pictures, which were reportedly taken at around 5am this morning, show what residents located just outside of Paceville have to deal with, especially during the busy summer months.

The images show two men wearing nothing, walking just outside of the popular gardens.

Warning: nude buttocks below.

St Julian’s councillor Sean Gauci said this incident showed that there is a need for a permanent police presence in the area during the summer months.

“These incidents are unrelentless and another sour reminder of what residents in the area have to deal with on a daily basis,” Gauci told Lovin Malta.

“If it’s not construction noises keeping them up during the day, it will be drunk and irresponsible people shouting and screaming, keeping them up during the night,” he continued.

“Let’s be clear, there is absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying a few drinks in good company in Paceville, but whilst enjoying ourselves, let’s try and not selfishly discomfort others. The area, in particular, is a hot spot for crime,” he said. “With every passing story on an incident in this particular area, it just further justifies the need for a permanent police presence in the area throughout at least the peak summer months, something I intend to discuss with my hardworking colleagues in the coming days.”

