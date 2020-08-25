Mysterious Red Arrows Make Second Appearance… In Gozo
A number of red arrows have been found spray painted on rocks and pathways in Kantra Valley, Munxar.
Earlier this week, similar markings were found sprayed onto stones and rubbles at Majjistral Park.
Park authorities stated that the act of vandalism caused damage to the park and its biodiversity, and therefore contacted the Mellieħa Local Council and police to intervene.
The markings at Kantra Valley were found last Friday, prompting reports to the Munxar Local Council and the Gozo Ministry.
Spray paint not only poses as an eye-sore but also contains toxic chemicals which can harm wildlife.