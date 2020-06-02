د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Mysterious Manmade Stone Spiral In Gozo Suddenly Cleared And No One Knows Why

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A unique spiral of beautiful stone plinths on the coast by the Xwejni salt pans in Gozo has mysteriously disappeared.

“It was intriguing and beautiful and surely it was not disturbing anyone. Many people kept on adding more stone plinths and it was becoming more and more striking,” Daniel Cilia wrote on social media. 

The spiral has been a hotspot for ramblers along the Gozitan coast, who often stumble upon the beautiful spiral on their way to Wied L-Ghasri. Some even added stones to keep the spiral going.    

Rumours claim that a tourist from Central Europe was behind the mysterious spiral and was first built in the summer of 2017. It’s not visible on Google Street View before then.

It was cleared away sometime this morning, but who did it and why remains unknown.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Red Electrick's Pianist Teams Up With American Youth For Incredible Statement On Racism

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK