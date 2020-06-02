Mysterious Manmade Stone Spiral In Gozo Suddenly Cleared And No One Knows Why

A unique spiral of beautiful stone plinths on the coast by the Xwejni salt pans in Gozo has mysteriously disappeared.

“It was intriguing and beautiful and surely it was not disturbing anyone. Many people kept on adding more stone plinths and it was becoming more and more striking,” Daniel Cilia wrote on social media.

The spiral has been a hotspot for ramblers along the Gozitan coast, who often stumble upon the beautiful spiral on their way to Wied L-Ghasri. Some even added stones to keep the spiral going.

Rumours claim that a tourist from Central Europe was behind the mysterious spiral and was first built in the summer of 2017. It’s not visible on Google Street View before then.

It was cleared away sometime this morning, but who did it and why remains unknown.