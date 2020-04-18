‘My Most Difficult Moment In Politics… It’s Terrible,’ Malta’s Foreign Minister Says After Migrants Die At Sea

“The burden that Malta has to carry is higher than other European countries.”

“How long are we going to be abandoned and face the situation on our own? ” he asked.

Bartolo talked about the urgent need for the humanitarian crisis at the EU’s border to be shouldered by other countries besides Malta.

“I feel like I’m walking a tight rope, wanting to honor a pledge to serve our people and at the same time not lose humanity,”Bartolo said on today’s edition of Lovin Malta’s #COVIDCalls.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo has said the current migration situation has been the most difficult situation in his political career.

The minister said Malta has been left to its own devices dealing with the migration crisis at the EU’s southern peripheries. Recently, he calls on the EU to give €100 million in aid to handle Libya’s humanitarian crisis, repeating a call that was made by the UN to intervene on the ground.

He said the UN has only received €6 million so far.

“Meanwhile, several millions are being spent to finance a civil war in Libya, it seems we can find money for weapons and war but not money to help human beings,” he continued.

Malta declared its ports unsafe on April 9th, as a preventative measure against COVID-19 a day after Italy also closed its ports. Three days ago, the International Organisation for Migration reported five deaths and seven missing migrants within Malta’s search and rescue zone. Another three vessels in distress have also been refused entry. Meanwhile migrant hotline AlarmPhone have accused Malta’s Armed Forces of sabotaging a migrant boat, an allegation now being investigated by police.

Bartolo refused to answer questions elated to this accusation on the grounds that it is currently being investigated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs calls for a “serious programme” with African countries to tackle the root of the crisis leading to thousands attempting to flee to Europe every year.

“It’s not just about the money, but about sharing responsibility for this huge human tragedy. When the dinghies hit the water it’s already too late. We need to develop a real serious programme with African countries for these people who have to flee the tragedies of persecution, corruption, bad governance, poverty and war back home. We need to tackle the root causes,” he said.

Tag someone who needs to read this