My Father Was Discharged Despite His Symptoms, Says Son Of Malta’s 13th COVID-19 Death

The son of the 89-year-old man who became Malta’s 13th COVID-19 death said that his father was discharged from hospital despite displaying clear symptoms, contrary to the official version of events.

“My issue isn’t that he got COVID-19 but that he was discharged from hospital when he had symptoms,” he told Lovin Malta. “Someone must be held responsible for this. It’s true that his health was deteriorating but he shouldn’t have been sent home early the way he was.”

The elderly man had been in quarantine for weeks after having brief contact with a positive case; he was swabbed at home and tested negative.

However, on 23rd August he got a stroke, was hospitalised and was swabbed again, once again testing negative.

The Ministry of Health said he was nevertheless kept in isolation at hospital due to his contact with a COVID-19 patient.

He was discharged on 31st August, with the official version of events stating he had no symptoms.

However, the patient’s son said this isn’t true and that he was discharged with a productive cough, serious enough that he coughed whenever he took a drink of water.

“He fell asleep and slipped out of consciousness and when a doctor was called in, he warned his body was shutting down. He was sent to emergency, where we were told he has a serious lung infection,” the son explained.

He tested positive when taken to emergency and passed away overnight.

The son said he has reached out to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne and is seeking legal advice.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Ministry of Health about the issue but hasn’t received a reply in the time of writing.

This is the second time in two days a relative of a COVID-19 patient who passed away has questioned the official version of events issued by the Health Ministry. Yesterday, relatives of an elderly man who died with COVID-19 flagged inaccuracies in the official hospitalisation dates, prompting the Health Ministry to change its version of events the following day.

