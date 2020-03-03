Musumeci Defends Regulations But Supports Contractors Registry And Warns: Rules Have To Be Followed

Robert Musumeci has defended the building regulations he drafted last year in the wake of three building collapses that preceded another fatal one yesterday.

“There’s no point criticising the rules before knowing if these same rules were followed,” he told Lovin Malta, adding that this was what the magisterial inquiry had to determine.

“Is anyone saying the rules aren’t good? Is anyone proposing other technical rules? Did any Member of Parliament in the past year request the withdrawal of these rules and come forward with a technical alternative? The answer is no. So is it a case where the rules were not followed? We have to wait and see from investigations that are being conducted at the moment and which I certainly don’t want to compromise.”

“Until today, we were used to a self-regulated environment. This is like driving a car. We cannot have people monitoring every time you change gears to make sure you’re doing it correctly. There are rules and they must be followed. But of course, one can opt for other alternatives. One can propose, for example, that no more excavation works should be allowed or allowed subject to the neighbour consenting to such works by way of a written consent. Of course, there are social and political dimensions to such decisions.”