Musumeci Defends Regulations But Supports Contractors Registry And Warns: Rules Have To Be Followed
Robert Musumeci has defended the building regulations he drafted last year in the wake of three building collapses that preceded another fatal one yesterday.
“There’s no point criticising the rules before knowing if these same rules were followed,” he told Lovin Malta, adding that this was what the magisterial inquiry had to determine.
“Is anyone saying the rules aren’t good? Is anyone proposing other technical rules? Did any Member of Parliament in the past year request the withdrawal of these rules and come forward with a technical alternative? The answer is no. So is it a case where the rules were not followed? We have to wait and see from investigations that are being conducted at the moment and which I certainly don’t want to compromise.”
“Until today, we were used to a self-regulated environment. This is like driving a car. We cannot have people monitoring every time you change gears to make sure you’re doing it correctly. There are rules and they must be followed. But of course, one can opt for other alternatives. One can propose, for example, that no more excavation works should be allowed or allowed subject to the neighbour consenting to such works by way of a written consent. Of course, there are social and political dimensions to such decisions.”
Asked if his conscience was clean, Musumeci said that before his regulations there was only an obligation to carry out ground investigations where the excavation depths exceeded 3 metres.
“With the new rules, a method statement supported with ground investigation is required under all circumstances where works abut third parties. The rules also require tests and structural calculations to be carried out. Condition reports should be supported by structural calculations and an understanding of the load paths. Before we had nothing! So should we abort these rules?”
“Of course, people will tell you that rules alone are not a solution. I agree fully. If the rules are adequate and then, for example contractors cannot understand a plan given to them by an architect, we have a very big problem. That is why the new law required an STO to assist the contractor on site. Do we still want that?” he said, adding that he agreed with a register for contractors but said it involved logistical difficulties to introduce.
Asked whether people can feel safe given such incidents, Musumeci argued that even the best rules can result in incidents if there are oversights or mistakes arising from negligence or incompetence.
Asked whether he agreed with halting construction until people’s safety can be guaranteed, Musumeci said: “As I said, the government can decide to stop excavation works completely and say that is enough. Or say that works can only proceed with the consent of neighbours.”
“These are few options. But there are of course social and political dimensions to such decisions. What I just said could be unfair on those who have always been diligent. But at the end of the day, if rules are not enough in a self-regulatory environment, one has to resort to harsher options.”