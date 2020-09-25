Muscat Rubbishes Italian Criminal Probe Claim Dismissing Author As A ‘Con Artist’ And ‘Fraudster’

Disgrace former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has rubbished claims that he is subject a criminal probe from Italy’s Financial Intelligence Unit, dismissing the report’s author as a “con artist” and “fraudster”.

“To make it clear: this convicted felon and fraudster claims that an authority told him it is doing something that the same authority does not do.”

“This further confirms that this person is a not-so-good con artist who can only find fertile ground with the gullible,” Muscat wrote on social media.

Quoting sources, Rijock claimed that the Unita di Informazione Finanziaria per l’Italia probe involves financial transactions conducted in Italy that are linked to Muscat. However, Muscat said that the UIF does not carry out such investigations.

“Now, such an oversight might be forgiven to an unrefined outsider, but not to someone who claims to be an expert and to have been given this information from within the same authority,” he said.