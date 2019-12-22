Muscat Calls For People To Shoulder Political Responsibility On Egrant ‘Lie’ Following Report’s Full Publication

Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called for people to shoulder political responsibility for their role in the Egrant inquiry, explaining the full publication of the infamous report simply confirmed an attempted frame-up against him and his family.

Muscat has been forced to resign after the Office of the Prime Minister was linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking on One Radio, Muscat said that he had shouldered political responsibility for the case, but questioned why his opponents have failed to the same, in particular, former Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil.

While Muscat will step down in January, he will stay on as an MP and has defied widespread calls to step down immediately.

On the report itself, he reiterated that the inquiry proved that someone had falsified the documents which implicated him. However, no one has been charged with the crime, with Police Minister Michael Farrugia recently telling Lovin Malta that it was currently subject to investigation.

Maria Efimova, the whistleblower in the case, has stuck by her story, recently saying she is ready to submit critical financial documents for forensic testing if she is granted whistleblower status

The rest of the brief interview focused on the leadership race between Robert Abela and Chris Fearne. Muscat said that unlike the Nationalist Party, the competition would not divide the Labour Party.

With a government in crisis and a public demanding substantial change, it remains to be seen whether Muscat will be proved right.