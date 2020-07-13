Murder Victim Was Chopped Into Four Pieces And Dumped In Valletta Ditch: Court Hears Of Gruesome 2008 Case

John Paul Charles Woods described to a court today how he chopped up the body of 25-year-old Charlene Farrugia into four pieces before dumping her in a cave near Valletta 12 years ago.

He reportedly confessed to killing Farrugia while at Mount Carmel last year, shortly after he was arrested for trying to rob a convenience store. Eventually Woods indicated to police where he had hidden her remains and earlier this month was accused of murdering Farrugia in November 2008 to which he pleaded not guilty.

While in court today, a police officer divulged the gruesome details following Woods’ arrest in which he admitted to stabbing Farrugia with a knife and choking her by covering her mouth with his hands.

After he murdered her, Woods allegedly kept her corpse in his St Paul’s Bay flat but was forced to move it after neighbours complained about the smell.

Woods then proceeded to chop up the body into four pieces, place them in sacks and cover them up with a cement mixture.

The 40-year-old from Portsmouth then drove to Valletta where he dumped Farrugia’s remains in a ditch near Phoenicia Hotel.

The accused is currently serving seven years in prison for his attempted robbery of a Convenience Shop outlet in Gżira last year.

The case will continue with another hearing this Wednesday.

