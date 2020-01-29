MTA CEO Who Handed Former Boss Konrad Mizzi €80,000 Consultancy Goes Silent After Revelations

The MTA CEO who handed Konrad Mizzi an €80,000 consultancy has gone silent since the revelations, refusing to answer his phone despite numerous attempts to contact him.

Johann Buttigieg was only promoted to the role by Mizzi in November, while he was serving as the Tourism Minister.

Previously, Buttigieg was the controversial Executive Chairman of the Planning Authority but was dumped out the state body by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg just as it was gearing up for reform.

Previously, Gavin Gulia had served as the Executive Chairman, but the post has now been split to make Buttigieg CEO.

It is unclear how much he is earning for the role, but predecessors had received in excess of €70,000 annually.

Buttigieg responded in kind to Mizzi’s promotion. Less than a month after Buttigieg’s appointment in November, Mizzi found himself booted out of his ministerial position in the wake of a political crisis and years of corruption allegations.

Barely two weeks later, Mizzi was given an €80,000 consultancy that was signed off by Buttigieg but was not publicly announced.

The revelations of the contract by The Times of Malta forced the government’s hand, with Mizzi’s replacement, Julia Farrugia Portelli, ordering the MTA to terminate the agreement.

However, it is unclear whether Prime Minister Robert Abela will ask for his resignation. Abela has already made sweeping changes, instituting resignations and rescinding several consultancies.

Meanwhile, his opinion of Buttigieg may not be so high. In his first interview after his appointment to Prime Minister, he singled out the PA as an area that is desperate for reform and greater enforcement.

Whether Buttigieg will cling on to his lucrative role remains to be seen.