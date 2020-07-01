Msida Man At Risk Of Dying After Being Found Covered In Blood On Apartment Block Floor

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 43-year-old man has been left fighting for his life after an incident in a block of apartments in Msida.

The man, who is a Brazilian national, was found on the floor of a block of apartments in Triq tal-Ħriereb after police received a call for help at around 6.30am today.

The man was found bloodied and on the floor, with an injury on his face and head, police said. Blood was found in the common area of the apartment block, and following initial investigations, police said it looked like the man had fallen and hit his head on a door of one of the flats.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei where he was certified to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has ordered various experts to assist her in her inquiry. Police investigations continue.

