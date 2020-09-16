Msida Dog Attack Owner Hands Over Young Female Pup ‘Used For Breeding’ To Animal Activist
Andre Galea, the man facing involuntary homicide charges after two of his dogs killed his 95-year-old grandmother, has surrendered yet another dog to an animal activist.
Bianca, a two-year-old mixed breed, was one of four dogs, and the only female, still living in concrete cubicles on the roof following the tragic incident almost two weeks ago.
Galea, the alleged pit bull “breeder” and owner of the dogs, surrendered her over to animal activist Maxine Borg earlier today who instantly rehomed the sweet and kind pup to a loving foster family.
According to Maxine, Bianca was used for breeding and has physical deformities to prove it.
She will be taken to a vet next week for neutering.
Currently, three male dogs remain on Galea’s roof, all of which are allegedly aggressive towards humans.
Last week, Galea surrendered several dogs, kittens and other animals to animal activists and shelters.
Sources said that Galea was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.
Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, American bulldogs, and American Staffordshire terriers”.
The two dogs who allegedly killed 95-year-old Inez Galea, and her chihuahua, in her maisonette are now being treated as evidence in the case while her grandson is being investigated for involuntary homicide.
Tag someone who has been following this story