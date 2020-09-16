Msida Dog Attack Owner Hands Over Young Female Pup ‘Used For Breeding’ To Animal Activist

Andre Galea, the man facing involuntary homicide charges after two of his dogs killed his 95-year-old grandmother, has surrendered yet another dog to an animal activist. Bianca, a two-year-old mixed breed, was one of four dogs, and the only female, still living in concrete cubicles on the roof following the tragic incident almost two weeks ago. Galea, the alleged pit bull “breeder” and owner of the dogs, surrendered her over to animal activist Maxine Borg earlier today who instantly rehomed the sweet and kind pup to a loving foster family.

According to Maxine, Bianca was used for breeding and has physical deformities to prove it. She will be taken to a vet next week for neutering.