د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Msida Dog Attack Owner Hands Over Young Female Pup ‘Used For Breeding’ To Animal Activist

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Andre Galea, the man facing involuntary homicide charges after two of his dogs killed his 95-year-old grandmother, has surrendered yet another dog to an animal activist.

Bianca, a two-year-old mixed breed, was one of four dogs, and the only female, still living in concrete cubicles on the roof following the tragic incident almost two weeks ago. 

Galea, the alleged pit bull “breeder” and owner of the dogs, surrendered her over to animal activist Maxine Borg earlier today who instantly rehomed the sweet and kind pup to a loving foster family.

According to Maxine, Bianca was used for breeding and has physical deformities to prove it.

She will be taken to a vet next week for neutering. 

Currently, three male dogs remain on Galea’s roof, all of which are allegedly aggressive towards humans.

Last week, Galea surrendered several dogs, kittens and other animals to animal activists and shelters.

Sources said that Galea was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.

Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, American bulldogs, and American Staffordshire terriers”.

The two dogs who allegedly killed 95-year-old Inez Galea, and her chihuahua, in her maisonette are now being treated as evidence in the case while her grandson is being investigated for involuntary homicide.

Tag someone who has been following this story

READ NEXT: Gżira Local Council Launches Petition To Stop Relocation Of Manoel Island Petrol Station To Locality’s Only Green Space

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK