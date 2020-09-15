Msida Dog Attack Neighbour: ‘I Was Threatened And Abused For Filing Police Report On Puppy Mill Over A Year Ago’

A neighbour has spoken up about how he was harassed and threatened for reporting several dogs stuck on an Msida roof, two of which allegedly attacked and killed a 95-year-old woman last week. “My mum came to stay for a week in May 2019 when she heard some weird barking noise,” Bradley, who is using a different name to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta. “We went up on our roof and saw two dogs in cement cages. You could also hear loads of puppies crying underneath,” he said.

Bradley had first discovered the backyard breeding pit in May 2019. Following the discovery, he quickly took to social media to seek help and advice.

Photo taken in May 2019

“A few days later I started receiving threatening messages from one of the dog owner’s relatives saying that they are going to take me to court. It started to scare me,” he said. “Then I received a barrage of messages on Facebook saying that I should ‘go to hell’ and people telling me to ‘mind your business you nosey bitch’ and ‘to go back where you came from’”.

As such, Bradley turned to the authorities for help, seeking out both Animal Welfare and the police to intervene and help mitigate the situation. “At this point, I called Animal Welfare three times but they inspected the premises and said that the animals were completely fine,” he continued. “Everything went quiet for a little while but then one day I got verbally threatened by someone who lived in the house while I was walking home.” Following this incident, Bradley filed a police report and was later called to the police station to identify the person. “I went to the police station and the person I had reported was there. The police then asked me to confirm whether he was the person I had reported, while we were both in the room. It was crazy.” Despite filing a report, Bradley never heard from the police again. For over a year, the backyard puppy mill was allowed to continue until the horrible incident last week.

The mixed-breed dogs allegedly involved in the attack